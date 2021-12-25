Enochian Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENOB) Shares Bought by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enochian Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENOB) by 18.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 21,787 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,424 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in Enochian Biosciences were worth $108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ENOB. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Enochian Biosciences during the first quarter worth $60,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Enochian Biosciences during the second quarter worth $90,000. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Enochian Biosciences during the second quarter worth $208,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enochian Biosciences during the second quarter worth $238,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enochian Biosciences during the second quarter worth $580,000. Institutional investors own 5.13% of the company’s stock.

Enochian Biosciences stock opened at $7.98 on Friday. Enochian Biosciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.86 and a 52-week high of $13.78. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.32. The company has a quick ratio of 12.76, a current ratio of 12.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Enochian Biosciences, Inc is a pre-clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of genetically modified cellular and immune-therapy technologies used for the treatment of infectious diseases and cancer. Its pipeline consists of ENOB-HV-01, ENOB- HV-11, ENOB-HV-12, ENOB-DB-01, ENOB-DC-01, ENOB-DC-11, and ENOB-DC-21.

