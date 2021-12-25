EOSDT Hits One Day Trading Volume of $305.00 (EOSDT)

EOSDT (CURRENCY:EOSDT) traded up 20.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 25th. EOSDT has a market capitalization of $2.77 million and $305.00 worth of EOSDT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, EOSDT has traded up 8.6% against the U.S. dollar. One EOSDT coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.05 or 0.00002065 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get EOSDT alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001970 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001825 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.29 or 0.00055701 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,053.94 or 0.07981787 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 28.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00009675 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,754.47 or 0.99930241 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.26 or 0.00053680 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $36.62 or 0.00072093 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

EOSDT Coin Profile

EOSDT was first traded on May 31st, 2019. EOSDT’s total supply is 2,642,505 coins. The Reddit community for EOSDT is /r/Equilibrium_eosdt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for EOSDT is eosdt.com . EOSDT’s official Twitter account is @eosdt_official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for EOSDT is medium.com/equilibrium-eosdt

According to CryptoCompare, “EOSDT is the first USD-pegged decentralized stable coin based on the Equilibrium framework and the EOS blockchain. EOSDT leverages underlying EOS collateral and adds extra liquidity to the market. Each EOSDT stable coin is backed by digital assets stored by an Equilibrium smart contract. Anyone may lock their digital assets there as collateral and issue EOSDT against it. EOSDT Supply Cap Increased by $100M With Bitcoin Liquidity Support. “

EOSDT Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOSDT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EOSDT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EOSDT using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for EOSDT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EOSDT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.