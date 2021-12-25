Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:ALDX)

Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2023 EPS estimates for Aldeyra Therapeutics in a research note issued on Monday, December 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Shi now anticipates that the biotechnology company will earn ($2.16) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($1.40). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Aldeyra Therapeutics’ FY2024 earnings at ($1.46) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.47) EPS.

ALDX has been the topic of several other research reports. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics from $24.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd.

ALDX stock opened at $4.17 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.96. Aldeyra Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $3.37 and a 12-month high of $15.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $242.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.63 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 20.66, a quick ratio of 20.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.01). During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.23) EPS.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALDX. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,375 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 3,680 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $172,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $470,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $179,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its position in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 233.3% during the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.03% of the company’s stock.

About Aldeyra Therapeutics

Aldeyra Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel therapies with the potential to improve the lives of patients with immune-mediated diseases. Two of the company’s lead compounds, reproxalap and ADX-629, target reactive aldehyde species (RASP), which are elevated in ocular and systemic inflammatory disease, leading to elevated levels of cytokine release via activation of a broad array of inflammatory factors, including NF-κB, inflammasomes, and Scavenger Receptor A.

