Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Shares Bought by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 10.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 702,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 66,421 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $56,870,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Equity Residential by 17.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,219,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,710,893,000 after acquiring an additional 3,280,077 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Equity Residential by 1.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,351,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,656,703,000 after buying an additional 224,796 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Equity Residential by 31.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,631,140 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $818,599,000 after buying an additional 2,519,818 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Equity Residential by 2.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,878,621 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $528,336,000 after buying an additional 154,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Equity Residential by 1.5% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,629,669 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $356,485,000 after buying an additional 68,972 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.25% of the company’s stock.

Equity Residential stock opened at $88.18 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $86.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.50. The firm has a market cap of $33.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.27, a P/E/G ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18. Equity Residential has a fifty-two week low of $56.79 and a fifty-two week high of $90.00.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $623.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $607.14 million. Equity Residential had a net margin of 43.53% and a return on equity of 9.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Equity Residential will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.6025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is 85.46%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Equity Residential from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Equity Residential from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.84.

In related news, Director David J. Neithercut sold 39,674 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $3,491,312.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David J. Neithercut sold 10,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.01, for a total transaction of $882,388.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 167,641 shares of company stock worth $14,729,008 over the last 90 days. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Equity Residential Company Profile

Equity Residential operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, development, and management of rental apartment properties, which includes the generation of rental and other related income through the leasing of apartment units to residents. The company was founded by Robert H.

