Ergomed (LON:ERGO) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $1,426.56

Ergomed plc (LON:ERGO)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,426.56 ($18.85) and traded as high as GBX 1,480 ($19.55). Ergomed shares last traded at GBX 1,480 ($19.55), with a volume of 24,799 shares.

The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,427.56 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,334.60. The stock has a market capitalization of £680.48 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.39, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

About Ergomed (LON:ERGO)

Ergomed plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides clinical trial planning, management, and monitoring; and drug safety and medical information services in the United Kingdom and Rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Australia. It operates through two segments, Clinical Research Outsourcing and Pharmacovigilance.

