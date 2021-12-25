ESBC Tops One Day Volume of $59,259.00 (ESBC)

ESBC (CURRENCY:ESBC) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 25th. ESBC has a total market cap of $680,733.80 and $59,259.00 worth of ESBC was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ESBC has traded up 7.6% against the US dollar. One ESBC coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0221 or 0.00000043 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ESBC alerts:

Lobstex (LOBS) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0582 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000018 BTC.

ESBC Profile

ESBC (ESBC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. ESBC’s total supply is 31,123,570 coins and its circulating supply is 30,844,116 coins. The Reddit community for ESBC is https://reddit.com/r/ESBCcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ESBC’s official Twitter account is @eSportBettingPR and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ESBC is esbc.pro. ESBC’s official message board is medium.com/@esbcbetting.

According to CryptoCompare, “Betting exchange is a platform for betting between players on sports events. There, a player can suggest betting – choosing a particular event, then offer his/her coefficient and the sum of bet on a particular result (in this case you sell the bet, acting as a bookmaker). Or you can accept the betting conditions offered by other players – to buy the betting. This way a player becomes a participant of the purchase process, where betting odds are goods. Consequently, sports betting exchange is a mediator, providing the players with a service for such purchase. All deals are performed on the betting exchange without commissions. “

Buying and Selling ESBC

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ESBC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ESBC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ESBC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ESBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ESBC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.