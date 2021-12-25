Everett Harris & Co. CA Acquires 150 Shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

Everett Harris & Co. CA increased its holdings in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,415 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $244,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LBRDK. Clearstead Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband during the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband during the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 38.4% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 1,424.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.65% of the company’s stock.

LBRDK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Liberty Broadband from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Liberty Broadband from $220.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $205.83.

Shares of Liberty Broadband stock opened at $158.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $28.05 billion, a PE ratio of 48.14 and a beta of 0.97. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 52 week low of $142.63 and a 52 week high of $194.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $163.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $171.75.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $250.22 million during the quarter. Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 78.43% and a return on equity of 6.66%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

About Liberty Broadband

Liberty Broadband Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the cable, broadband and mobile location technology businesses. It operates through its subsidiaries, Charter Communications, Inc and TruePosition, Inc The company was founded on March 28, 1991 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

