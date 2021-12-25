Everett Harris & Co. CA Boosts Stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Everett Harris & Co. CA boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 14.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,594 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 938 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $442,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MDLZ. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the second quarter worth $25,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the second quarter worth $29,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 246.9% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the third quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $64.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $61.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.96. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.91 and a 1 year high of $66.06. The company has a market cap of $90.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.75, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.71.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.54% and a net margin of 15.70%. The firm had revenue of $7.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. Research analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.73%.

In other Mondelez International news, Director Peter W. May sold 669,062 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.27, for a total transaction of $41,662,490.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Charles E. Bunch purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $62.46 per share, for a total transaction of $62,460.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,237,062 shares of company stock worth $200,726,648 over the last ninety days. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Mondelez International in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.86.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America; Asia, Middle East, and Africa; Europe; and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery and meals.

