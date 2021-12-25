Everett Harris & Co. CA Buys 197 Shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Everett Harris & Co. CA raised its stake in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) by 5.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,922 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ATO. Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 225.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 325 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN increased its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Atmos Energy by 55.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 758 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. 83.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ATO. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Atmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 6th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Atmos Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $107.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Barclays upgraded shares of Atmos Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $101.00 in a report on Monday, December 13th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Atmos Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $119.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.00.

Shares of ATO opened at $102.73 on Friday. Atmos Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $84.59 and a 12-month high of $104.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $94.92 and its 200 day moving average is $95.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $13.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.47.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 8.67% and a net margin of 19.53%. The firm had revenue of $568.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $622.75 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 13th. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th were given a $0.68 dividend. This is an increase from Atmos Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 26th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is presently 52.71%.

Atmos Energy Profile

Atmos Energy Corp. engages in the regulated natural gas distribution and pipeline and storage businesses. It operates through the Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage business segments. The Distribution segment comprises regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations. The Pipeline and Storage segment includes the pipeline and storage operations of Atmos Pipeline-Texas division and natural gas transmission operations in Louisiana.

