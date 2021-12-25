Everett Harris & Co. CA Buys 785 Shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP)

Everett Harris & Co. CA raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) by 5.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,525 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 785 shares during the quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners were worth $815,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 46.4% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 868 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the second quarter valued at $51,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 93.3% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,040 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the third quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the second quarter valued at $106,000. 52.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Brookfield Infrastructure Partners alerts:

Shares of BIP stock opened at $58.75 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $58.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.45. The firm has a market cap of $17.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.95 and a beta of 0.78. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. has a 12 month low of $48.25 and a 12 month high of $61.70.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 5.27% and a net margin of 10.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 93.58%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BIP. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. National Bankshares raised their target price on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.10.

About Brookfield Infrastructure Partners

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP is an infrastructure company, which engages in the management of diversified portfolio of infrastructure assets that will generate sustainable and growing distributions over the long-term for unit holders. It operates through the following segments: Utilities, Transport, Energy, Data Infrastructure, and Corporate.

Read More: How does a reverse stock split work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.