Everett Harris & Co. CA Has $1.36 Million Stake in Utah Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UTMD)

Everett Harris & Co. CA boosted its position in shares of Utah Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UTMD) by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,680 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA owned 0.40% of Utah Medical Products worth $1,363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Utah Medical Products by 4.4% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,700 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Utah Medical Products by 16.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,663 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Utah Medical Products by 10.6% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,719 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Utah Medical Products by 9.2% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 4,871 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC raised its position in Utah Medical Products by 2.9% during the second quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 17,093 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,454,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. 71.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ UTMD opened at $97.88 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $104.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.39. Utah Medical Products, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.01 and a 1 year high of $133.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $357.36 million, a P/E ratio of 25.42 and a beta of 0.18.

Utah Medical Products (NASDAQ:UTMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $12.57 million for the quarter. Utah Medical Products had a net margin of 29.22% and a return on equity of 13.24%.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Utah Medical Products’s payout ratio is presently 29.61%.

In other news, Director Barbara A. Payne sold 751 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.06, for a total value of $83,406.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 7.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Utah Medical Products Profile

Utah Medical Products, Inc engages in the manufacturing, developing, and marketing of disposable and reusable medical devices. It focuses on the healthcare of women and babies. Its products are used for blood pressure monitoring and blood collection, electrosurgery, gynecology, neonatal critical care, perinatology, and urology.

