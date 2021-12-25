EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP) Stake Reduced by Peregrine Capital Management LLC

Peregrine Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP) by 16.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 472,896 shares of the company’s stock after selling 93,393 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.57% of EVO Payments worth $11,198,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EVOP. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in EVO Payments during the 3rd quarter valued at about $435,000. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its stake in EVO Payments by 61.3% during the 3rd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 12,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 4,737 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in EVO Payments during the 3rd quarter valued at about $258,000. Reinhart Partners Inc. grew its stake in EVO Payments by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 566,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,408,000 after acquiring an additional 17,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in EVO Payments by 370.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. 57.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get EVO Payments alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on EVOP shares. Citigroup lowered their target price on EVO Payments from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised EVO Payments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded EVO Payments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, EVO Payments presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.67.

EVO Payments stock opened at $24.83 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -275.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.20. EVO Payments, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.07 and a 1-year high of $31.99.

EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $135.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.87 million. EVO Payments had a net margin of 1.22% and a negative return on equity of 10.27%. EVO Payments’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that EVO Payments, Inc. will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

EVO Payments Company Profile

EVO Payments, Inc is a holding company, which provides payments technology and services. It offers payment and commerce solutions. The firm operates through the Americas and Europe geographical segments. The Americas segment is composed of the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The Europe segment includes operations in the Czech Republic, Germany, Ireland, Poland, Spain, and the United Kingdom, as well as supporting merchants in France, Austria, Italy, the Nordics, and other Central and Eastern European.

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP).

Receive News & Ratings for EVO Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVO Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.