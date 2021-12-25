Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH) Receives $36.60 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $36.60.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Evolent Health from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Evolent Health from $37.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Evolent Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Evolent Health from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Evolent Health from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th.

Shares of EVH stock opened at $26.98 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. Evolent Health has a 52-week low of $15.50 and a 52-week high of $34.60. The company has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of -49.05 and a beta of 2.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.08 and its 200 day moving average is $25.46.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. Evolent Health had a negative return on equity of 3.60% and a negative net margin of 5.00%. The business had revenue of $222.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.07) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Evolent Health will post -0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Jonathan Weinberg sold 28,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.22, for a total transaction of $790,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Frank J. Williams sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.64, for a total value of $532,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 238,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,965,160. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVH. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Evolent Health by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 107,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,275,000 after buying an additional 14,400 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Evolent Health by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 23,317 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Evolent Health by 92.3% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,402 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 11,233 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in Evolent Health by 45.7% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 18,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Evolent Health by 12.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,628 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.56% of the company’s stock.

Evolent Health Company Profile

Evolent Health, Inc engages in the provision of health care delivery and payment services. It deals with population health management, health plan and third party administration, network performance and pharmacy benefit management, risk adjustment, analytics and performance improvement, and technology and electronic medical record integration.

