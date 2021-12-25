EXMO Coin (EXM) Trading 4.9% Higher Over Last Week

EXMO Coin (CURRENCY:EXM) traded down 2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 25th. EXMO Coin has a market cap of $5.93 million and approximately $164,296.00 worth of EXMO Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, EXMO Coin has traded 4.9% higher against the dollar. One EXMO Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.0552 or 0.00000108 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00004985 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001287 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001965 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.89 or 0.00043007 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001969 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00007362 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

EXMO Coin Coin Profile

EXM is a coin. Its genesis date was July 5th, 2019. EXMO Coin’s total supply is 1,223,754,723 coins and its circulating supply is 107,375,446 coins. EXMO Coin’s official message board is medium.com/exmo-official . EXMO Coin’s official website is exmo.money/en/?v=1 . EXMO Coin’s official Twitter account is @Exmo_com and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “EXMO Coin is the utility token of the EXMO Exchange. It has launched its token to optimize the users' experience and give them access to the countless benefits of the EXMO exchange. “

EXMO Coin

