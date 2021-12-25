Experian plc (LON:EXPN) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Experian plc (LON:EXPN) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 3,030 ($40.03).

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Experian in a report on Monday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 2,900 ($38.31) target price on shares of Experian in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 4,100 ($54.17) target price on shares of Experian in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 3,750 ($49.54) target price on shares of Experian in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Experian in a research note on Thursday, November 25th.

Shares of LON EXPN opened at GBX 3,572 ($47.19) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.79, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of £32.96 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.26. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 3,413.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 3,171.52. Experian has a 52 week low of GBX 2,265 ($29.92) and a 52 week high of GBX 3,674 ($48.54).

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.34%. Experian’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.58%.

Experian Company Profile

Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology company. The company operates through two segments, Business-to-Business and Consumer Services. It provides data services to identify and understand their customers, as well as to manage the risks related with lending. The company also offers analytical and decision tools that enhance businesses to manage their customers, minimize the risk of fraud, comply with legal requirements, and automate decisions and processes.

