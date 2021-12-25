Exscientia Ltd (NASDAQ:EXAI) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.05 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Exscientia Ltd (NASDAQ:EXAI) to report earnings of ($0.05) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Exscientia’s earnings. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Exscientia will report full year earnings of ($0.58) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.78) to ($0.37). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.66) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.72) to ($0.60). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Exscientia.

Exscientia (NASDAQ:EXAI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $24.33 million for the quarter.

A number of brokerages recently commented on EXAI. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Exscientia in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Exscientia in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Exscientia in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of Exscientia stock opened at $19.54 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.80, a current ratio of 4.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Exscientia has a one year low of $17.75 and a one year high of $30.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.82.

About Exscientia

Exscientia plc is an AI-driven pharmatech company. It involved in discovering, designing and developing drugs. Exscientia plc is based in OXFORD, England.

