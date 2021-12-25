Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Stake Boosted by Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,910 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of XOM. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the second quarter worth $42,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 34.0% in the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 717 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the second quarter worth $44,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 135.3% in the third quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,026 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter worth $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

In other news, VP Linda D. Ducharme sold 8,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.45, for a total transaction of $537,070.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Angelakis purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $64.00 per share, for a total transaction of $320,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 5,544 shares of company stock worth $352,640 and have sold 28,400 shares worth $1,771,158. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

XOM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a $59.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.66.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $61.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $258.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.37. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $40.97 and a 1-year high of $66.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $62.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.10.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $73.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.05 billion. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a positive return on equity of 8.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 59.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.18) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.77%. This is a boost from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently -253.24%.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

Read More: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.