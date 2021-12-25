FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) Given New $475.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) had its target price increased by Credit Suisse Group from $395.00 to $475.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a neutral rating on the business services provider’s stock.

FDS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $453.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Barclays raised shares of FactSet Research Systems from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $340.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FactSet Research Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $418.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $323.00 to $352.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $308.00 to $351.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $424.40.

Shares of NYSE:FDS opened at $479.51 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.76. FactSet Research Systems has a 12-month low of $294.21 and a 12-month high of $485.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $455.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $394.45.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 20th. The business services provider reported $3.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.26. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 24.94% and a return on equity of 43.24%. The business had revenue of $424.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $419.41 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.88 earnings per share. FactSet Research Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems will post 12.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 31.12%.

In related news, EVP Goran Skoko sold 982 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.46, for a total transaction of $407,981.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.59, for a total transaction of $993,975.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,290 shares of company stock worth $6,030,904 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 115.4% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,327 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,460,000 after acquiring an additional 3,926 shares during the period. Ninety One North America Inc. increased its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 28.8% in the second quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. now owns 104,318 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,010,000 after acquiring an additional 23,334 shares during the period. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the second quarter worth $25,723,982,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 10.3% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 21,212 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,067,000 after acquiring an additional 1,987 shares during the period. Finally, Jensen Investment Management Inc. grew its position in FactSet Research Systems by 39.9% during the second quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,960 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,356,000 after buying an additional 4,550 shares during the period. 87.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Inc (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process.

