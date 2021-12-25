FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Acquired by Bluesphere Advisors LLC

Bluesphere Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,789 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the quarter. FedEx makes up about 4.6% of Bluesphere Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Bluesphere Advisors LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $4,778,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Doliver Advisors LP lifted its stake in FedEx by 57.3% in the third quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 5,288 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,926 shares during the last quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in FedEx by 0.8% in the third quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,937 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,959,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FedEx by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 3,492 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $766,000 after buying an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 147.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,124 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 1,264 shares during the period. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its stake in FedEx by 193.8% in the 3rd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 59,184 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $13,022,000 after buying an additional 39,037 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FDX opened at $253.82 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $67.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.98, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.28. FedEx Co. has a twelve month low of $216.34 and a twelve month high of $319.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $242.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $260.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 16th. The shipping service provider reported $4.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.28 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $23.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.42 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 20.06% and a net margin of 5.49%. FedEx’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.83 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 20.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FedEx announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 16th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the shipping service provider to repurchase up to 7.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 13th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 10th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. FedEx’s payout ratio is 16.53%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FDX. Credit Suisse Group set a $336.00 price objective on FedEx in a report on Monday, December 20th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on FedEx from $360.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on FedEx from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on FedEx from $381.00 to $324.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Argus cut their price target on FedEx from $330.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $314.64.

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

