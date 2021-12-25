Femasys (NASDAQ:FEMY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Femasys (NASDAQ:FEMY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $5.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Femasys Inc.is a biomedical company focused on transforming women’s healthcare by developing novel solutions as well as providing significant clinical impact to address severely underserved areas. The company’s lead product candidates offer FemBloc and FemaSeed. Femasys Inc. is based in ATLANTA. “

Get Femasys alerts:

Femasys stock opened at $4.58 on Friday. Femasys has a 1 year low of $3.70 and a 1 year high of $13.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.73. The company has a quick ratio of 15.49, a current ratio of 15.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Femasys (NASDAQ:FEMY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $0.27 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Femasys will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tri Locum Partners LP lifted its position in Femasys by 1.0% during the third quarter. Tri Locum Partners LP now owns 190,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after buying an additional 1,847 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Femasys during the third quarter worth $40,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Femasys during the second quarter worth $105,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Femasys during the second quarter worth $109,000. Finally, Maven Securities LTD acquired a new position in shares of Femasys during the second quarter worth $184,000. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Femasys Company Profile

Femasys Inc, a biomedical company, researches, develops, and manufactures medical devices for the women's healthcare market in the United States. The company develops permanent birth control solutions, such as FemBloc and FemChec; FemaSeed, an artificial insemination solution; FemCerv, a sterile, single-use disposable endocervical curettage product; and FemEMB, a product candidate for endometrial sampling in support of uterine cancer detection testing.

Featured Article: Street Name

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Femasys (FEMY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Femasys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Femasys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.