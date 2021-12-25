Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Shares Sold by AKO Capital LLP

AKO Capital LLP decreased its position in shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 986,839 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80,483 shares during the period. Ferrari comprises 2.1% of AKO Capital LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. AKO Capital LLP owned approximately 0.53% of Ferrari worth $206,642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ferrari in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Ferrari by 166.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Ferrari by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Ferrari in the 2nd quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ferrari in the 2nd quarter valued at about $131,000. 31.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Societe Generale raised Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $240.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Oddo Bhf assumed coverage on Ferrari in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. HSBC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Ferrari in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ferrari from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Ferrari from $265.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $254.00.

NYSE:RACE opened at $253.46 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $253.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $226.81. The company has a market capitalization of $46.83 billion, a PE ratio of 44.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 3.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Ferrari has a 52-week low of $183.82 and a 52-week high of $278.78.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.04. Ferrari had a return on equity of 42.17% and a net margin of 21.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ferrari will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ferrari NV is a holding company, which engages in the design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury sports cars. The firm’s models include the F12Berlinetta, 488GTB, 488 Spider, 458 Speciale, California T, the LaFerrari Hybrid, LaFerrari, and the FF four-wheel drive. It participates in car racing such as Formula One.

