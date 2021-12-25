Financial Comparison: Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) versus Cyclo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYTH)

Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) and Cyclo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYTH) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Volatility and Risk

Get Aemetis alerts:

Aemetis has a beta of -0.28, indicating that its share price is 128% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cyclo Therapeutics has a beta of -0.88, indicating that its share price is 188% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Aemetis and Cyclo Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aemetis 0 0 8 0 3.00 Cyclo Therapeutics 0 0 1 0 3.00

Aemetis presently has a consensus target price of $31.17, indicating a potential upside of 147.16%. Cyclo Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $16.00, indicating a potential upside of 307.12%. Given Cyclo Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Cyclo Therapeutics is more favorable than Aemetis.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

47.5% of Aemetis shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.1% of Cyclo Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 14.7% of Aemetis shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 12.3% of Cyclo Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Aemetis and Cyclo Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aemetis $165.56 million 2.53 -$36.66 million ($2.26) -5.58 Cyclo Therapeutics $900,000.00 28.19 -$8.94 million N/A N/A

Cyclo Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Aemetis.

Profitability

This table compares Aemetis and Cyclo Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aemetis -32.91% N/A -44.34% Cyclo Therapeutics -1,236.82% -130.26% -98.31%

Summary

Aemetis beats Cyclo Therapeutics on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Aemetis Company Profile

Aemetis, Inc. is a renewable fuels and biochemical company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of technologies that replace traditional petroleum-based products. It operates through the North America and India geographical segments. The North America segment manages Keyes Plant in California, the cellulosic ethanol facility in Riverbank, the cluster of biogas digesters on dairies near Keyes, California, the Goodland Plant, Kansas and the research and development facility in Minnesota. The India segment refers to the Kakinada plant, administrative offices in Hyderabad, and holding companies in Nevada and Mauritius. Its products include glycerin, ethanol, food and feed, biodiesel, and edible oils. The company was founded by Eric Armstrong McAfee in 2006 and is headquartered in Cupertino, CA.

Cyclo Therapeutics Company Profile

Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc. engages in the development of cyclodextrin-based biopharmaceuticals for the treatment of disease. Its product candidates include Trappsol Cyclo, which treats Neimann-Pick Type C disease. The firm focuses on the development and commercialization of innovative cyclodextrin-based products for the treatment of people with serious and life threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. The company was founded by Charles E. Rick Strattan on August 9, 1990 and is headquartered in Gainesville, FL.

Receive News & Ratings for Aemetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aemetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.