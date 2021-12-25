Financial Comparison: Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust (OTCMKTS:CHKR) & Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR)

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust (OTCMKTS:CHKR) and Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust alerts:

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust and Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras 1 3 6 0 2.50

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a consensus target price of $12.69, suggesting a potential upside of 17.60%. Given Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras is more favorable than Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust and Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust $4.95 million 6.47 $3.40 million $0.10 6.85 Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras $53.68 billion 1.31 $1.14 billion $3.94 2.74

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has higher revenue and earnings than Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust and Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust 65.13% 35.34% 35.34% Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras 34.87% 25.88% 9.10%

Volatility & Risk

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust has a beta of 1.28, indicating that its stock price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a beta of 1.73, indicating that its stock price is 73% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

10.9% of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 29.2%. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras pays an annual dividend of $0.76 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.0%. Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust pays out 200.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras pays out 19.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Summary

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras beats Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust Company Profile

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust engages in the ownership of royalty interests. It owns royalty interests in oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas properties located in Washita County. The company was founded on June 29, 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Company Profile

Petróleo Brasileiro SA engages in oil and gas exploration, production, and distribution activities. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation, and Marketing; Gas and Power; and Corporate and Other Business. The Exploration and Production segment involves crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas exploration, development, and production. The Refining, Transportation and Marketing segment involves refining, logistics, transportation, trading operations, oil products and crude oil exports and imports, and petrochemical investments. The Gas and Power segment includes transportation and trading of natural and liquefied natural gas, the generation and trading of electric power, and the fertilizer business. The Corporate and Other Business segment comprises the financing activities not attributable to other segments including corporate financial management, and central administrative overhead and actuarial expenses. The company was founded on October 3, 1953 and is headquartered in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

Receive News & Ratings for Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.