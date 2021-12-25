Financial Comparison: Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) and Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions (OTCMKTS:REFG)

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) and Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions (OTCMKTS:REFG) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Nielsen and Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nielsen $6.29 billion 1.20 -$6.00 million $2.18 9.65 Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions N/A N/A -$330,000.00 N/A N/A

Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Nielsen.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Nielsen and Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nielsen 0 4 2 0 2.33 Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A

Nielsen presently has a consensus target price of $26.50, suggesting a potential upside of 25.95%. Given Nielsen’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Nielsen is more favorable than Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions.

Volatility & Risk

Nielsen has a beta of 1.42, suggesting that its share price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions has a beta of 0.7, suggesting that its share price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

98.3% of Nielsen shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of Nielsen shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Nielsen and Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nielsen 18.33% 21.71% 5.36% Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions N/A N/A -792.41%

Summary

Nielsen beats Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Nielsen Company Profile

Nielsen Holdings Plc engages in the provision of global marketing data collection and analytics services. It operates through the Connect, Media, and Corporate business segments. The Connect segment consists principally of market research information and analytical services. The Media segment handles television, radio, online and mobile audience and advertising measurement, and corresponding analytics. The corporate segment includes unallocated items such as certain facilities and infrastructure costs as well as intersegment eliminations. The company was founded by Arthur C. Nielsen, Sr. in 1923 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions Company Profile

Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions is a holding company, which engages in the provision of medical marijuana operations. It offers Ghost mobile applications for marketing and communications purposes and Seed-to-Sale system for growers and dispensaries. The company was founded on May 17, 2013 and is headquartered in Cheyenne, WY.

