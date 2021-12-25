Financial Comparison: Oxbridge Re (OXBR) vs. The Competition

Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ: OXBR) is one of 94 public companies in the “Fire, marine, & casualty insurance” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Oxbridge Re to similar companies based on the strength of its valuation, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Oxbridge Re and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Oxbridge Re $1.21 million -$50,000.00 5.57 Oxbridge Re Competitors $11.99 billion $1.36 billion 77.37

Oxbridge Re’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Oxbridge Re. Oxbridge Re is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Oxbridge Re and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oxbridge Re 83.06% 72.39% 64.35% Oxbridge Re Competitors 7.45% 4.47% 1.81%

Risk and Volatility

Oxbridge Re has a beta of 0.67, meaning that its stock price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Oxbridge Re’s competitors have a beta of 0.82, meaning that their average stock price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

13.7% of Oxbridge Re shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.4% of shares of all “Fire, marine, & casualty insurance” companies are held by institutional investors. 25.6% of Oxbridge Re shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 13.1% of shares of all “Fire, marine, & casualty insurance” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Oxbridge Re and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Oxbridge Re 0 0 0 0 N/A Oxbridge Re Competitors 677 2990 2674 144 2.35

As a group, “Fire, marine, & casualty insurance” companies have a potential upside of 17.25%. Given Oxbridge Re’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Oxbridge Re has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Summary

Oxbridge Re competitors beat Oxbridge Re on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

Oxbridge Re Company Profile

Oxbridge Re Holdings Ltd. is engages in the provision of reinsurance business solutions to property and casualty insurers in the Gulf Coast region of the United States. Through its subsidiaries, it fully collateralizes policies to cover property losses from specified catastrophes. The company was founded on April 4, 2013 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

