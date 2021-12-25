FIO Protocol One Day Volume Reaches $9.67 Million (FIO)

FIO Protocol (CURRENCY:FIO) traded 3.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 25th. During the last week, FIO Protocol has traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar. One FIO Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000324 BTC on major exchanges. FIO Protocol has a market cap of $76.11 million and $9.67 million worth of FIO Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0815 or 0.00000161 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001008 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00003297 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000503 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00003723 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000956 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

FIO Protocol Coin Profile

FIO Protocol (FIO) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 25th, 2020. FIO Protocol’s total supply is 799,651,566 coins and its circulating supply is 463,833,922 coins. The Reddit community for FIO Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/officialFIO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. FIO Protocol’s official website is fioprotocol.io. The official message board for FIO Protocol is medium.com/fio-blog. FIO Protocol’s official Twitter account is @joinFIO and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Fio protocol is a decentralized usability layer for the entire blockchain ecosystem that is integrated into existing crypto products such as wallets, exchanges, and crypto payment processors. FIO Addresses are a single identifier that eliminates the need to see, or even know about, blockchain public addresses. FIO Protocol offers in-app requests for funds, done in an encrypted and private manner, the ability to specify the type and amount and eliminate confusion for the sender and Attach standardized metadata to any crypto transaction, ranging from a simple note to structured data like an order card or invoice. “

FIO Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FIO Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FIO Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FIO Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

