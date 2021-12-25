First Advantage (NYSE:FA) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

First Advantage (NYSE:FA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 10.13% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “First Advantage Corporation is a provider of technology solutions for screening, verifications, safety and compliance related to human capital. The company operates principally in North America, Europe, Asia and the Middle East. First Advantage Corporation is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. “

Get First Advantage alerts:

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of First Advantage in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.06.

First Advantage stock opened at $18.16 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.92. First Advantage has a 1-year low of $16.39 and a 1-year high of $24.73. The company has a quick ratio of 4.47, a current ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

First Advantage (NYSE:FA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $192.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.87 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that First Advantage will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Joseph K. Jaeger sold 34,013 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.30, for a total transaction of $656,450.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David L. Gamsey sold 33,432 shares of First Advantage stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.30, for a total transaction of $645,237.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 413,579 shares of company stock worth $7,982,075.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in First Advantage in the 3rd quarter worth about $309,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of First Advantage during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,461,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Advantage by 62.4% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 17,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 6,864 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in First Advantage by 20.3% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 934,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,806,000 after purchasing an additional 157,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in First Advantage during the 3rd quarter worth $162,000. 92.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Advantage Company Profile

First Advantage Corporation provides technology solutions for screening, verifications, safety, and compliance related to human capital worldwide. The company offers pre-onboarding products and solutions, such as criminal background checks, drug/health screening, extended workforce screening, FBI channeling, identity checks and biometric fraud mitigation tools, education/work history verification, driver records and compliance, healthcare credentials, executive screening, and screening products.

Featured Story: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Advantage (FA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Advantage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Advantage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.