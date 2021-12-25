First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $64.68.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on shares of First American Financial from $13.00 to $10.40 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th.

Get First American Financial alerts:

In other news, President Kenneth D. Degiorgio sold 15,739 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.71, for a total value of $1,175,860.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Kenneth D. Degiorgio sold 10,400 shares of First American Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.50, for a total transaction of $774,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 48.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 623 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in First American Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in First American Financial by 121.4% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,386 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in First American Financial by 729.5% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,518 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC grew its holdings in First American Financial by 258.1% during the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 2,288 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,649 shares during the last quarter. 85.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE FAF traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $76.38. 380,133 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 659,716. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.75 and a beta of 1.21. First American Financial has a twelve month low of $48.69 and a twelve month high of $78.46.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The insurance provider reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.29. First American Financial had a net margin of 14.02% and a return on equity of 17.25%. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 35.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that First American Financial will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th were given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 7th. First American Financial’s payout ratio is presently 18.04%.

About First American Financial

First American Financial Corp. operates as an insurance company. It provides title insurance and settlement services to the real estate and mortgage industries. The company operates its business through the following segments: Title Insurance & Services and Specialty Insurance. The Title Insurance & Services segment provides title insurance, escrow, closing services and similar or related financial services domestically and internationally in connection with residential and commercial real estate transactions.

Recommended Story: Which market index is the best?

Receive News & Ratings for First American Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First American Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.