First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) Shares Sold by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. decreased its position in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 304,112 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 16,744 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust were worth $15,838,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FR. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 97.8% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in the second quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 20.9% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,589 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. 96.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other First Industrial Realty Trust news, CIO Johannson L. Yap sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.12, for a total value of $641,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of First Industrial Realty Trust stock opened at $64.01 on Friday. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.08 and a twelve month high of $65.13. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $61.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.41 and a beta of 0.89.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.16). First Industrial Realty Trust had a net margin of 51.46% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The business had revenue of $121.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.06%.

FR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on First Industrial Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. TD Securities raised shares of First Industrial Realty Trust to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $19.50 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Industrial Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on First Industrial Realty Trust from $13.75 to $13.25 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.56.

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, sale, development and redevelopment of industrial real estate. The firm product portfolio includes bulk warehouse, regional warehouse, R&D/flex, and light industrial properties.

