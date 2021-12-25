First Internet Bancorp (INBK) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.06 on January 18th

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 23rd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share by the bank on Tuesday, January 18th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th.

First Internet Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 4.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect First Internet Bancorp to earn $5.23 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 4.6%.

Get First Internet Bancorp alerts:

NASDAQ:INBK opened at $44.64 on Friday. First Internet Bancorp has a 1 year low of $27.33 and a 1 year high of $46.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $41.52 and a 200-day moving average of $34.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $439.88 million, a P/E ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 0.76.

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.14. First Internet Bancorp had a net margin of 27.30% and a return on equity of 12.92%. The company had revenue of $28.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that First Internet Bancorp will post 4.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of First Internet Bancorp from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Internet Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of First Internet Bancorp from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th.

In other First Internet Bancorp news, CEO David B. Becker bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $43.25 per share, with a total value of $432,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 73.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,563 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 1,084 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,286 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 72.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,465 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 7,361 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 18,001 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $561,000 after buying an additional 1,799 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 62,702 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,955,000 after buying an additional 8,456 shares during the period. 69.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Internet Bancorp Company Profile

First Internet Bancorp engages in the provision of online commercial and retail banking products and services. It offers first-lien residential mortgage loans, consumer loans and credit cards & CRE loans in Indiana and other parts of the midwest in the form of office, retail, industrial, and multifamily loans, with credit tenant lease financing.

Further Reading: Why are percentage decliners important?

Receive News & Ratings for First Internet Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Internet Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.