First Northern Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FNRN) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $10.80

First Northern Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FNRN)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.80 and traded as low as $10.24. First Northern Community Bancorp shares last traded at $10.24, with a volume of 550 shares trading hands.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.80. The firm has a market cap of $136.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 0.64.

First Northern Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FNRN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter. First Northern Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 25.60%.

First Northern Community Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individual and corporate customers. It offers different loan category such as commercial, commercial real estate, agriculture, residential mortgage, residential construction, and consumer.

