First Pacific Advisors LP Buys 35,244 Shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

First Pacific Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 79.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 79,872 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,244 shares during the quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $7,645,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DLTR. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 70,436.1% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,868,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,916,000 after acquiring an additional 1,865,851 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 10,470.7% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,545,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,215,000 after buying an additional 1,530,811 shares during the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD bought a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the third quarter valued at about $136,417,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 20.6% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,545,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,736,000 after buying an additional 1,288,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the third quarter valued at about $70,881,000. 90.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Dollar Tree news, insider William A. Old, Jr. sold 16,267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.46, for a total value of $2,040,857.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DLTR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Dollar Tree from $148.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Dollar Tree from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Dollar Tree from $93.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Dollar Tree from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Dollar Tree from $131.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.47.

Shares of DLTR opened at $137.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.00. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.26 and a 52-week high of $149.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.82 billion, a PE ratio of 23.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.73.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.01. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 19.02% and a net margin of 5.29%. The business had revenue of $6.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. Dollar Tree’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dollar Tree announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, September 29th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 11.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at the fixed prices. It operates through Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and in Canada.

