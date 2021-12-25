First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund (NASDAQ:QCLN) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund (NASDAQ:QCLN) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 18,387 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 541,996 shares.The stock last traded at $66.06 and had previously closed at $66.59.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.41.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QCLN. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund by 12.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,009,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,055,000 after acquiring an additional 227,359 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,078,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund by 186.0% in the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 251,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,438,000 after acquiring an additional 163,854 shares during the last quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM boosted its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund by 343.2% in the third quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 183,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,481,000 after acquiring an additional 142,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund by 93.9% in the third quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 259,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,246,000 after acquiring an additional 125,665 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund (the Fund), formerly First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge U.S. Liquid Series Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index (the Index) (formerly NASDAQ Clean Edge U.S.

