Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $165.09 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) will report $165.09 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Five9’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $165.50 million and the lowest is $164.84 million. Five9 posted sales of $127.89 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 29.1%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, February 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Five9 will report full-year sales of $601.07 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $600.84 million to $601.50 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $745.92 million, with estimates ranging from $742.80 million to $753.65 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Five9.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The software maker reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $154.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.69 million. Five9 had a negative return on equity of 7.59% and a negative net margin of 10.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group raised Five9 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Evercore ISI raised Five9 from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Barclays assumed coverage on Five9 in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $215.00 target price on the stock. Colliers Securities raised Five9 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised Five9 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $199.50.

Shares of NASDAQ FIVN traded down $1.98 during trading on Friday, reaching $139.93. The company had a trading volume of 561,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,302,494. Five9 has a 12-month low of $122.33 and a 12-month high of $211.68. The stock has a market cap of $9.47 billion, a PE ratio of -166.58 and a beta of 0.43. The business’s 50-day moving average is $147.75 and its 200 day moving average is $167.30. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52.

In other news, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.96, for a total value of $619,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Daniel P. Burkland sold 3,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.12, for a total value of $456,568.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,960 shares of company stock worth $8,215,947 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Five9 by 36.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 189 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Five9 by 176.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 221 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Five9 by 454.2% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 327 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Tobam raised its stake in Five9 by 150.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tobam now owns 500 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in Five9 during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $89,000. 89.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Five9 Company Profile

Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

