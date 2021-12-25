Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW) CEO Sells $398,574.00 in Stock

Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW) CEO Michael Massaro sold 12,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.94, for a total value of $398,574.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Michael Massaro also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 7th, Michael Massaro sold 12,100 shares of Flywire stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.74, for a total value of $505,054.00.

On Monday, November 29th, Michael Massaro sold 12,140 shares of Flywire stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.54, for a total transaction of $516,435.60.

FLYW stock opened at $36.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.67, a current ratio of 4.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Flywire Co. has a fifty-two week low of $27.63 and a fifty-two week high of $57.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.44.

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $67.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.32 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Flywire Co. will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FLYW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Flywire from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Flywire in a report on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Flywire from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Flywire from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Flywire from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLYW. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Flywire during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. FourThought Financial LLC acquired a new position in Flywire during the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Flywire during the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Flywire during the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Flywire during the 2nd quarter valued at about $73,000. 62.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Flywire Company Profile

Flywire Corporation operates as a payment enablement and software company in the United States and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay. The company's platform facilitates payment flows across multiple currencies, payment types, and payment options; and provides direct connections to alternative payment methods, such as Alipay, Boleto, PayPal/Venmo, and Trustly.

