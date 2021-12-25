Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Franklin Electric is a global leader in the production and marketing of systems and components for the movement of water and automotive fuels. Franklin Electric has produced high-quality industrial pumps, filters and accessories. By introducing the new Little Giant PondWorks program, Franklin Electric now brings the same exceptional knowledge, experience, and quality to the recreational water gardening and outdoor living markets. “

NASDAQ:FELE opened at $91.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of 30.78 and a beta of 0.96. Franklin Electric has a 12 month low of $67.68 and a 12 month high of $96.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $90.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.91.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.08. Franklin Electric had a net margin of 9.03% and a return on equity of 15.85%. The firm had revenue of $459.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $432.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Franklin Electric will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 4th were paid a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 3rd. Franklin Electric’s payout ratio is presently 23.57%.

In related news, CEO Gregg C. Sengstack sold 6,782 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.04, for a total transaction of $583,523.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO John J. Haines sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.09, for a total transaction of $258,270.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,654 shares of company stock valued at $1,446,505 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Franklin Electric during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Franklin Electric by 99.5% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Franklin Electric by 3,658.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 451 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in shares of Franklin Electric by 46.3% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 566 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. 77.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Franklin Electric Company Profile

Franklin Electric Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of water and fuel pumping systems. It operates through the following business segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment designs, manufactures, and sells water pumping systems, submersible motors, pumps, electronic controls, and related parts and equipment.

