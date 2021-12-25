Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Shares Purchased by Nvwm LLC

Nvwm LLC boosted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) by 2.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 26,211 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $852,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FCX. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 23.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 76,932,435 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $2,854,963,000 after purchasing an additional 14,464,226 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the second quarter valued at $238,160,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 6.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 68,422,655 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $2,539,165,000 after acquiring an additional 3,948,847 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 22.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,548,768 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $577,014,000 after acquiring an additional 2,859,755 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 36,627.2% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,550,704 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $94,657,000 after acquiring an additional 2,543,759 shares during the period. 76.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FCX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $46.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.50 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Freeport-McMoRan has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

NYSE:FCX opened at $41.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.75. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.31 and a fifty-two week high of $46.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.61. The stock has a market cap of $60.40 billion, a PE ratio of 15.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.06.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The natural resource company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.08. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 18.45%. The company had revenue of $6.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This is a boost from Freeport-McMoRan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is 11.41%.

In related news, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 67,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.10, for a total value of $2,619,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard C. Adkerson sold 202,701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.71, for a total value of $7,441,153.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining; Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining and Corporate, Other and Eliminations. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

