Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP) Director Buys $25,944.88 in Stock

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP) Director Charles Jr. Beard acquired 988 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.26 per share, with a total value of $25,944.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NYSE:FDP opened at $27.41 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 14.13 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.78. Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.92 and a fifty-two week high of $36.57.

Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Fresh Del Monte Produce had a return on equity of 4.73% and a net margin of 2.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.35 EPS.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 16th. Fresh Del Monte Produce’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.93%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FDP. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 63.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 704,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,156,000 after acquiring an additional 272,879 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,690,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,337,000 after acquiring an additional 178,903 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,399,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,982,000 after acquiring an additional 177,779 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 329.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 174,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,728,000 after acquiring an additional 133,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 625,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,566,000 after acquiring an additional 125,541 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.97% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Company Profile

Fresh Del Monte Produce, Inc engages in production and distribution of fresh fruit and vegetables products. It operates through the following segments: Bananas and Fresh and Value-added products segments. The Bananas segment produces banana. The Fresh and Value-added products segment includes sales of pineapples, melons, non-tropical fruit (including grapes, apples, citrus, blueberries, strawberries, pears, peaches, plums, nectarines, cherries and kiwis), other fruit and vegetables, avocados, fresh-cut fruit and vegetables, prepared fruit and vegetables, juices, other beverages, prepared meals and snacks.

