Front Row Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Front Row Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 21,651 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 95 shares during the quarter. Target comprises 2.1% of Front Row Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Front Row Advisors LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $4,953,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. lifted its position in Target by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 16,288 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,726,000 after buying an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Target by 46.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 35,377 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $9,153,000 after buying an additional 11,290 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Target by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,559 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $814,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Target by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 2,675 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bender Robert & Associates increased its stake in shares of Target by 2,256.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bender Robert & Associates now owns 50,431 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,563,000 after purchasing an additional 48,291 shares during the last quarter. 78.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.72, for a total transaction of $7,341,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jill Sando sold 3,186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.61, for a total transaction of $788,885.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 66,277 shares of company stock worth $15,643,765 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

TGT stock opened at $221.01 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $246.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $245.98. The company has a market capitalization of $105.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.26, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.02. Target Co. has a 52-week low of $166.82 and a 52-week high of $268.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $25.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.60 billion. Target had a net margin of 6.56% and a return on equity of 44.81%. Target’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.79 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 13.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TGT. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Target in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $286.00 price objective on the stock. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $276.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Target from $306.00 to $317.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Target from $281.00 to $308.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.41.

Target Profile

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

