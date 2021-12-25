Front Row Advisors LLC Has $35,000 Stock Position in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) by 49.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $35,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Raymond James by 0.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,030,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,822,602,000 after acquiring an additional 77,117 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Raymond James by 1.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,067,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,697,470,000 after purchasing an additional 172,593 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden grew its holdings in Raymond James by 33.1% during the second quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 6,684,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $101,611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662,234 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its holdings in Raymond James by 10.0% during the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 6,016,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $781,532,000 after purchasing an additional 546,830 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Raymond James by 1.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,618,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $731,949,000 after purchasing an additional 99,414 shares during the period. 52.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:RJF opened at $99.40 on Friday. Raymond James has a 12-month low of $61.68 and a 12-month high of $103.46. The stock has a market cap of $20.49 billion, a PE ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50 day moving average of $99.26 and a 200-day moving average of $93.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.35. Raymond James had a net margin of 14.16% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Raymond James will post 6.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. This is an increase from Raymond James’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 3rd. Raymond James’s payout ratio is presently 15.68%.

In other Raymond James news, insider James E. Bunn sold 15,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.73, for a total transaction of $1,527,671.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven M. Raney sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.12, for a total value of $480,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 30,013 shares of company stock valued at $2,968,320. 10.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on RJF shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Raymond James in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Raymond James from $103.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Raymond James from $112.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, September 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Raymond James currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.83.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

