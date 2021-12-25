Front Row Advisors LLC Raises Stake in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Front Row Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,715 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC’s holdings in SAP were worth $1,582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in SAP in the third quarter worth about $30,000. WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its stake in SAP by 31.5% in the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 351 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in SAP in the third quarter worth about $54,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SAP in the third quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in SAP by 16.2% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 494 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. 4.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SAP opened at $140.08 on Friday. SAP SE has a 52-week low of $120.08 and a 52-week high of $151.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $172.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $139.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $142.34.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The software maker reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.48. SAP had a net margin of 20.82% and a return on equity of 18.37%. The firm had revenue of $8.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.17 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that SAP SE will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SAP. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. UBS Group upgraded shares of SAP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of SAP from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.67.

SAP SE engages in the provision of enterprise application software and software-related services. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Technology, and Services; Intelligent Spend Group; and Qualtrics. The Applications, Technology, and Services segment includes software licenses, cloud subscriptions, and related services.

