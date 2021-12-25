Fuse Network (FUSE) Price Hits $0.22

Fuse Network (CURRENCY:FUSE) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 25th. In the last seven days, Fuse Network has traded down 7.9% against the U.S. dollar. Fuse Network has a market cap of $12.10 million and approximately $267,378.00 worth of Fuse Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fuse Network coin can now be purchased for about $0.22 or 0.00000434 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Fuse Network

Fuse Network’s genesis date was September 3rd, 2019. Fuse Network’s total supply is 314,655,931 coins and its circulating supply is 55,045,523 coins. Fuse Network’s official Twitter account is @Fuse_network

According to CryptoCompare, “The Fuse Network is tailor-made for local communities and used to power day-to-day mobile payments for any person with a phone.It’s designed to be a very low-cost alternative to traditional cash or cashless payments. It lowers the barriers of entry for entrepreneurs to launch wallets, payments services, loyalty programs, and any other systems that were previously powered by paper. Moving money on Fuse costs a fixed fee of up to US Dollar 1 cent (max $0.01) per transaction. The network is designed to have an easy to use and understandable model that is ready for mainstream adoption and far more effective than existing alternatives. “

Fuse Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fuse Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fuse Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fuse Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

