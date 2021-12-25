FY2021 EPS Estimates for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Boosted by Oppenheimer

Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) – Oppenheimer lifted their FY2021 earnings estimates for Bank of America in a report issued on Wednesday, December 22nd. Oppenheimer analyst C. Kotowski now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $3.52 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.50. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Bank of America’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.83 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.32 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.73 EPS.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $22.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.60 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 33.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Monday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Bank of America from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Wolfe Research lowered Bank of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Bank of America from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group upgraded Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.99.

BAC opened at $44.42 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $45.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.66. Bank of America has a 12-month low of $29.57 and a 12-month high of $48.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $363.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.34, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.49.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BAC. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the second quarter worth about $31,000. PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 162.5% in the third quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 138.9% in the second quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the third quarter worth about $36,000. 70.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Bank of America news, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 108,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.77, for a total transaction of $4,965,038.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Frank P. Bramble sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.22, for a total value of $106,084.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.23%.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

