FY2021 EPS Estimates for Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Cut by Analyst

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Synchrony Financial in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, December 22nd. Piper Sandler analyst K. Barker now expects that the financial services provider will earn $7.07 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $7.43. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Synchrony Financial’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.56 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.42 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.42 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.69 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.44 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.98 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.41 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.70 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.12 EPS.

SYF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Synchrony Financial from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Synchrony Financial from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Synchrony Financial in a report on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Synchrony Financial in a report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.24.

Synchrony Financial stock opened at $46.16 on Friday. Synchrony Financial has a one year low of $33.41 and a one year high of $52.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $47.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.51, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.68.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.49. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 30.68% and a net margin of 27.12%. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share.

Synchrony Financial announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, December 15th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.41%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYF. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 143.1% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Synchrony Financial in the second quarter worth $46,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 41.0% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. 95.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. It operates through three sales platforms: Retail Card, Payment Solutions, and CareCredit. The Retail Card platform is a provider of private label credit cards, and also provides Dual Cards and small-and medium-sized business credit products.

