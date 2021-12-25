FY2022 Earnings Estimate for Materion Co. Issued By KeyCorp (NYSE:MTRN)

Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN) – Research analysts at KeyCorp lowered their FY2022 earnings estimates for Materion in a report released on Monday, December 20th. KeyCorp analyst P. Gibbs now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $4.90 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $5.15. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Materion from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, November 6th.

MTRN stock opened at $88.47 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 29.99 and a beta of 1.34. Materion has a 12-month low of $61.04 and a 12-month high of $95.60. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.10.

Materion (NYSE:MTRN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.26. Materion had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 4.19%. The firm had revenue of $388.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $370.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Materion by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 18,905 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after buying an additional 1,851 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Materion by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 503,849 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,583,000 after buying an additional 21,894 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its stake in Materion by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 3,270 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. raised its stake in Materion by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 93,725 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,433,000 after buying an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Materion by 168.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 21,735 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after buying an additional 13,631 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.92% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. Materion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.27%.

Materion Corp. engages in the production of engineered materials used in a variety of electrical, electronic, thermal, and structural applications. The company operates through the following segments: Performance Alloys and Composites, Advanced Materials, Precision Coatings and Other. The Performance Alloys and Composites segment produces strip and bulk form alloy products, strip metal products with clad inlay and overlay metals, beryllium-based metals, beryllium, and aluminum metal matrix composites, in rod, sheet, foil, and a variety of customized forms, beryllium ceramics, and bulk metallic glass material.

