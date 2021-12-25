FY2023 EPS Estimates for Vistra Corp. Lowered by Analyst (NYSE:VST)

Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn reduced their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Vistra in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, December 21st. Seaport Res Ptn analyst A. Storozynski now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.87 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.99.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Vistra in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Vistra from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Vistra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.75.

Shares of VST opened at $22.03 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $10.63 billion, a PE ratio of -5.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.06. Vistra has a 1-year low of $15.47 and a 1-year high of $24.20.

Vistra (NYSE:VST) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($1.49). The company had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter. Vistra had a negative net margin of 17.98% and a negative return on equity of 30.01%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vistra by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 96,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,787,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vistra by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 34,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Vistra by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 23,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vistra by 89.2% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, World Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Vistra by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 17,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 863 shares during the last quarter. 90.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Vistra news, insider Oaktree Capital Group Holdings sold 1,041,573 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.10, for a total transaction of $20,935,617.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 15th. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -14.35%.

Vistra Company Profile

Vistra Corp. is an energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and power generation. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset and Asset Closure. The Retail segment sells electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers.

