Gafisa (OTCMKTS:GFASY) Stock Price Down 2.3%

Gafisa S.A. (OTCMKTS:GFASY)’s stock price was down 2.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.60 and last traded at $0.67. Approximately 15,865 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 105% from the average daily volume of 7,741 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.68.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.73 and a 200-day moving average of $1.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

About Gafisa (OTCMKTS:GFASY)

Gafisa SA engages in the construction, development, and selling of residential properties. It operates through Gafisa and Gafisa Propriedades segments. The Gafisa segment include luxury and middle-income projects in Brazil, except Rio de Janeiro, Gafisa Rio. The Gafisa Propriedades segment comprises management of own and third-party real estate properties.

