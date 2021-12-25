Galectin Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GALT) Holdings Boosted by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Galectin Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GALT) by 62.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 56,047 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,640 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in Galectin Therapeutics were worth $179,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GALT. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Galectin Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,820,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Galectin Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $539,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Galectin Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $445,000. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd acquired a new position in Galectin Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $316,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Galectin Therapeutics by 20.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 370,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,185,000 after buying an additional 63,199 shares during the last quarter. 13.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Galectin Therapeutics alerts:

In other Galectin Therapeutics news, major shareholder Fund L.P. 10X sold 10,000 shares of Galectin Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.19, for a total value of $31,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 12,000 shares of company stock worth $34,530 and sold 40,000 shares worth $125,500. Insiders own 39.40% of the company’s stock.

Galectin Therapeutics stock opened at $2.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 4.58 and a current ratio of 4.58. The firm has a market cap of $140.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.39 and a beta of 2.03. Galectin Therapeutics Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.82 and a 1 year high of $5.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.20.

Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.04. As a group, equities analysts predict that Galectin Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Galectin Therapeutics Company Profile

Galectin Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in drug research and development to create new therapies for fibrotic disease, severe skin disease, and cancer. Its programs target the development of carbohydrate molecules which offers alternative options to larger market segments.

Recommended Story: dividend yield calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GALT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Galectin Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GALT).

Receive News & Ratings for Galectin Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galectin Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.