Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 85.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,613 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 175,300 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Garmin were worth $4,604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GRMN. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its position in shares of Garmin by 123.5% during the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 190 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Garmin by 139.6% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 230 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Bbva USA acquired a new position in Garmin during the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Garmin during the second quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, CX Institutional increased its position in Garmin by 46.2% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 424 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. 62.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GRMN stock opened at $134.48 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $142.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $152.77. Garmin Ltd. has a twelve month low of $113.59 and a twelve month high of $178.80. The company has a market capitalization of $25.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.96.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.14. Garmin had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 22.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

GRMN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $163.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Garmin from $155.00 to $148.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on Garmin from $198.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Garmin from $147.00 to $141.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.57.

Garmin Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of navigation, communications and information devices, most of which are enabled by Global Positioning System (GPS) technology. It operates through the following five segments: Marine, Outdoor, Fitness, Auto and Aviation. The Marine segment manufactures and offers recreational marine electronics such as cartography, Sounders, Radar, Autopilot Systems and Sailing.

