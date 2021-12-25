Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $41.57.

A number of research firms have commented on GNK. Zacks Investment Research raised Genco Shipping & Trading from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. BTIG Research began coverage on Genco Shipping & Trading in a report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Genco Shipping & Trading in a report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.

NYSE:GNK traded up $0.12 on Friday, reaching $15.27. 422,332 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 830,987. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.51. The firm has a market cap of $640.19 million, a PE ratio of 26.79 and a beta of 0.94. Genco Shipping & Trading has a 12 month low of $7.01 and a 12 month high of $22.00.

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shipping company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $117.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.41 million. Genco Shipping & Trading had a return on equity of 13.65% and a net margin of 5.49%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Genco Shipping & Trading will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a positive change from Genco Shipping & Trading’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. Genco Shipping & Trading’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 105.26%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GNK. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 74.3% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,519 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in Genco Shipping & Trading by 181.8% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,100 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Genco Shipping & Trading in the third quarter worth about $62,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in Genco Shipping & Trading in the third quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Genco Shipping & Trading by 147.2% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,730 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 2,221 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.16% of the company’s stock.

Genco Shipping & Trading Company Profile

Genco Shipping & Trading Ltd. is an international ship owning company, which engages in the transportation of iron ore, coal, grain, steel products and other drybulk cargoes. It operates through the ocean transportation of drybulk cargoes worldwide through the ownership and operation of drybulk carrier vessels segment.

